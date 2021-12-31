Football fans react to controversial overtime call in Tennessee's loss to Purdue

Vols running back Jaylen Wright was marked short of a touchdown due to his forward progress on a fourth and goal from the one in overtime.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Football fans around the country chimed in on Tennessee's crazy finish against Purdue in the Music City Bowl, in which the Vols lost 48-45 in overtime.

One play particular has many giving their opinion on a controversial ruling in overtime. Tennessee had got the ball first. It came down to a fourth and goal from the one yard line.

Vols running back Jaylen Wright got the carry and would eventually reach his arm over the goal line of the endzone without hitting the ground, but referees stopped his forward progress prior to him reaching the endzone.

The play resulted in a turnover on downs, Purdue then got the ball and won on a game winning field goal.

Was Tennessee robbed of a touchdown? 🤔pic.twitter.com/1g3NUABltj — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 31, 2021

National outlets like ESPN were posting about it.

Tennessee was denied a TD after this play was ruled a turnover on downs: pic.twitter.com/ma8Gs9wZzM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2021

Former NFL players like wide receiver Chad Johnson weighed in on the play.

Refs really screwed the Vols over on that touchdown 🏈 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 31, 2021

Football fans spoke their peace as the drama unfolded.

How is that not a td? Tennessee definitely was robbed. pic.twitter.com/Vkhbt7ojHq — TeeTee (@steelerslover90) December 31, 2021

There is a lot of debate over when the whistle was blown by the referee to stop the play and should the referee have blown his whistle to begin with.