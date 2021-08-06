Peyton Manning puts on gold jacket, officially becoming hall of famer

Five-time NFL MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion and Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning was chosen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CANTON, Ohio — Five-time NFL MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion and Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning put on the gold jacket on Friday, now enshrined as a member of the Class of 2021 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He is the third former Vol to be elected into the Hall of Fame, joining Doug Atkins and Reggie White. Manning earned the honor on his first nomination — he was one of four players to be named a modern-era finalist during their first year of eligibility this season.

At the ceremony on Friday, he took to the stage with his father — Archie Manning. They hugged on stage while Peyton wore his new golden jacket.

Manning is already a member of the College Football Hall of Fame as well as the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.