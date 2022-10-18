They're back! | New goalposts are put in Neyland Stadium

One of the two goalposts taken down ended up in the Tennessee River.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost as quickly as both goalposts were taken down—crews installed two new ones inside Neyland Stadium on Wednesday.

The whole process, both goalposts included, took around 30 minutes.

The new goalposts come after fans stormed the field Saturday when the Volunteers won against Alabama, 52-49.

As soon as the last-second field goal was good, fans stormed the field and tore down the goalposts in celebration.

One goalpost was likely sawed up and now serves as a souvenir for those who were lucky enough to grab a piece.

The other was slowly passed up through the stands, out of Neyland Stadium and thrown into the Tennessee River.

Danny White, the director of athletics, asked for donations to replace the goalposts. Vol fans delivered quickly and more than $150,000 was raised in one day.