Just last week, Lee requested counties end mask mandates and lift business restrictions by Memorial Day.

TENNESSEE, USA — In a tweet, Governor Bill Lee said it's time to have both indoor and outdoor sporting events at full capacity.

Just last week, Lee requested counties end mask mandates and lift business restrictions by Memorial Day.

Doctors have continued to say outdoor activities are relatively safe but one Infectious Disease Specialist is torn on the idea of filling stadiums again.

Doctors said busy indoor events still pose a threat of spreading the virus especially if you are unvaccinated.