Ice Bears eliminated from SPHL President's Cup playoffs

Roanoke wins pivotal game three 3-1 to advance past Knoxville. Ice Bears entered the postseason as the top seed and regular-season champions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The early deficit proved to be too much for the Ice Bears in their elimination bout against Roanoke on Sunday night.

The Rail Yard Dawgs raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of play, and a shorthanded goal in the second period helped hand Knoxville a 3-1 loss in the pivotal game three battle.

Knoxville found the net on a power play goal in the first courtesy of Stepan Timofeyev that made it a one-goal game. The Ice Bears had another crucial power play opportunity in the following frame, but Roanoke forward Nick Ford buried the breakaway to pad the Rail Yard Dawgs' lead once again.

"They've enriched my life more than any other team I've ever coached."@icebears head coach Jeff Carr got choked up talking about his guys following Knoxville's elimination loss on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DdLVJpiK22 — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) April 18, 2022