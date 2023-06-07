Tennessee tennis star Johannus Monday earns first-career Wimbledon victory

Monday and his doubles partner Jacob Fearnley advances to the second round of the doubles draw on Thursday.

WIMBLEDON, London — Tennessee tennis standout Johannus Monday earned his first-ever Wimbledon victory in the men's doubles draw at The Championships, Wimbledon on Thursday afternoon.

Monday and doubles teammate Jacob Fearnley of TCU defeated the pair of Andre Goransson (Sweden, ATP 70) and Ben McLachlan (Japan, ATP 75) in the opening round of doubles, 1-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

The British duo rallied from a convincing loss in the opening set to win the next two sets and get through to the second round.