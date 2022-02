FONTANA, Calif. — Knoxville native Trevor Bayne placed third in the Production Alliance Group 300 on Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

He came into the race starting in fourth. He led during the race.

This was one of seven races he will be doing as a part of Joe Gibbs Racing this year in his comeback to the sport. Bayne hasn’t raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2016. His last Cup Series race was in 2018.