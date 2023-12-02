Second-half explosion powers Lady Vols past Vandy, 86-59

Tennessee outscored the Commodores 28-8 in the third quarter to pick up its tenth SEC win of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols picked up their tenth SEC win of the season against Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon. The teams went into halftime knotted up, but a strong third period carried Tennessee past its in-state rival inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee came out of the break on a 9-0 run, which ultimately turned into a 28-8 scoring effort in the third quarter as the Lady Vols toppled Vandy, 86-59. Tennessee shot lights-out in the third frame and went 11-for-15 from the floor including 2-for-2 from three-point range in that quarter.

UT's star duo of Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston led the way with 21 and 18 points, respectively. Horston also flirted with a double-double and had nine rebounds in the win. Tess Darby chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds in the victory.

Despite the game being tightly contested in the first half with six lead changes and seven ties, Tennessee held an advantage for 31:51 of play.