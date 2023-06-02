Lady Vols fall short against Mississippi State in 2OT, 91-90

Tennessee forward Jillian Hollingshead records her first career double-double and Rickea Jackson scores 28 points in her return to Starkville.

STARKVILLE, Miss — Mississippi State transfer Rickea Jackson scored a game-high 28 points in her return to Starkville on Monday night, but her heroics were not enough in Tennessee's double-overtime loss against the Bulldogs.

Free throws kept Tennessee alive throughout the extra frames, but the team shot just 3-for-13 from the field in the 91-90 defeat. The Lady Vols finished the game shooting 37-for-44 from the charity stripe and 24-for-62 from the floor.

Jackson added 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season, and she was joined by sophomore forward Jillian Hollingshead, who notched the first double-double of her career with career-bests in points (18) and rebounds (12) in the loss.

Hollingshead was a key contributor for the Lady Vols and played 36 minutes while Jordan Horston battled foul trouble all game. Horston eventually fouled out in the first overtime period and finished with eight points and three rebounds.