KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Rennia Davis had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee never trailed in a 67-50 victory over Florida on Thursday night.

Cheridene Green also had a double-double for Tennessee with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Tennessee (14-7, 3-5 SEC) has won two consecutive games after dropping six straight for its longest skid since 1970. The Lady Volunteers ended their losing streak Sunday with a 74-65 triumph over LSU.

Funda Nakkasoglu scored 18 points and Kiara Smith added 11 for Florida. The Gators shot just 28.8 percent (19 of 66) from the floor.

The Gators (5-16, 1-7) have lost four straight and 10 of their last 12.

Tennessee guard Meme Jackson returned to action Thursday after missing two games with an ankle injury. Jackson scored four points in 17 minutes.

The Lady Vols have won 15 of their last 16 meetings with Florida.