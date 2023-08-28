Tennessee football announces week one depth chart against Virginia

The Vols will enter the 2023 season with veteran leadership at the forefront of their depth chart. Tennessee will play Virginia at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football announced its depth chart for its season opener against Virginia in Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Vols will go into their first game with a veteran-laden lineup. Squirrel White is the only player listed as a starter on offense or defense that is not a senior or a junior, along with several fifth and sixth-year players.

White and Dont'e Thornton Jr. are both listed as potential starters at slot receiver, and the Vols are still undecided at a number of positions on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as running back and cornerback.

BYU transfer Keenan Pili will be the starter at middle linebacker and he will be joined by fellow starting linebacker and returning leading tackler Aaron Beasley, who has somewhat high expectations following a stellar Orange Bowl performance.

The #Vols depth chart ahead of week one!



Still plenty of decisions to be made on the left side of the line.



Starting job at tight end, running back and slot WR still to be decided as well. pic.twitter.com/vEp5LVbTN8 — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) August 28, 2023