Tennessee football announces week one depth chart against Virginia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football announced its depth chart for its season opener against Virginia in Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Vols will go into their first game with a veteran-laden lineup. Squirrel White is the only player listed as a starter on offense or defense that is not a senior or a junior, along with several fifth and sixth-year players.
White and Dont'e Thornton Jr. are both listed as potential starters at slot receiver, and the Vols are still undecided at a number of positions on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as running back and cornerback.
BYU transfer Keenan Pili will be the starter at middle linebacker and he will be joined by fellow starting linebacker and returning leading tackler Aaron Beasley, who has somewhat high expectations following a stellar Orange Bowl performance.
Tennessee will square off against Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium with opening kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT/ 12 p.m. ET.