VFL Josh Malone agrees to terms to play with Titans

This will be Malone's fifth franchise since he was drafted into the NFL in 2017.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with former Vols wide receiver Josh Malone.

Malone was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. Since then he played with the New York Jets, the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers.

He has played in 26 career games during that time and has 11 catches for 91 yards.

Malone played in 39 games for the Vols. His career stats are 104 receptions for 1,608 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had 972 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns for Tennessee in 2016.