KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will be looking for a new wide receivers coach in 2022.

Sources confirm to WBIR, Kodi Burns, the Vols wide receiver coach, is joining the New Orleans Saints staff at the same position.

Burns was a huge piece in leading the Vols to their highest-scoring season in program history in 2021.

Tennessee receivers, Cedric Tillman, Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton all had the best season of their careers under Burns.

Burns won a national title as a player and an SEC Championship as both a player and coach at his alma mater of Auburn. He also owns national championship game appearances as both a player and coach.

Prior to Tennessee, he served as the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2016-18 and taking on the role of passing game coordinator from 2019-20.

As a player, Burns teamed with Cam Newton on the Tigers’ offense to help deliver the 2010 national championship to the Plains.

Curtis Johnson, the Saints’ previous wide receivers coach under Sean Payton, was not retained by first-year New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen.