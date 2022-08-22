Loudon County Schools honors memory of late Coach Ronnie Roberts with street dedication

The county dedicated the name "Ronnie Roberts Trail" to the roadway at Loudon High School.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Schools honored the life and memory of beloved Coach Ronnie Roberts with a sign dedication on Monday morning.

The school system dedicated the name "Ronnie Roberts Trail" to the roadway that extends from Loudon High School's Carter Street entrance to the back Steekee Street entrance.

Roberts died on Jan. 11, 2021, at the age of 63. He was the athletics director at Loudon High School and had coached middle school basketball for 18 years, high school basketball for 10 years and high school football for 24 years.

He also served as a volunteer firefighter for his hometown of Philadelphia in Loudon County.

"To many, he was a teacher, coach, or athletic director. However, those words only scratch the surface. Ronnie was the best friend you could ask for, and a mentor to so many. He was a loving husband, father, 'Pop,' brother, son, and uncle. Ronnie Roberts will be remembered as a leader, hero, and legend," his obituary read.