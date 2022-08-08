Brenda Mock Brown named new ETSU head women's basketball coach

ETSU announced its intention last week to fire head coach Simon Harris over Title IX complaints.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Brenda Mock Brown was named the new East Tennessee State University head women's basketball coach on Monday.

Mock was the former coach of UNC Asheville for eight seasons, which included winning records in her last five seasons.

She took UNC Asheville to the NCAA Tournament twice during her time with the Bulldogs.

“We are so excited to have Coach Mock lead our program,” said ETSU interim Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander. “She checks all the boxes. Her passion is to make every student-athlete the best they can be, which is right in line with our values. I have no doubt that she is going to turn this program around and get us back to where we belong – competing for and winning SoCon championships.”

Coach Mock has 18 years of coaching experience with stops as an assistant coach at Florida, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Georgia Tech.

"I am beyond excited and honored to be the next head women's basketball coach at East Tennessee State University,” said Coach Mock. “Growing up in this part of the country and coaching just over the mountain at UNC Asheville, I have always admired the commitment to excellence and the enthusiasm surrounding ETSU Athletics. Johnson City is not only a beautiful place, but a community of hard-working people, knitted together around an amazing university and storied athletics program."