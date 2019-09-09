JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs has been traded to Jacksonville, the team announced.

Dobbs, who has been in the backup quarterback rotation for the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, has been traded to the Jaguars for a 5th round draft pick in 2020.

This is Dobbs' third year in the NFL.

RELATED: From Knoxville to Pittsburgh | A look at Josh Dobbs's & 9-year-old AJ Cucksey's unique friendship

RELATED: Josh Dobbs takes Knoxville kids on athletic shopping spree

RELATED: Josh Dobbs makes weekly visit to Children's Home of Pittsburgh and it's adorable!

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles suffered a broken left clavicle this weekend and was replaced by rookie Gardner Mishew who threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

Dobbs will move into the backup role behind Gardner Minshew, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Dobbs was inactive for the Steelers Sunday night game with Mason Rudolph serving as Roethlisberger's backup.