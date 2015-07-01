No. 12 Tennessee gets top 10 win against No. 7 Northwestern, 6-0

Kiki Milloy hit a home run on the first pitch of the game and the Lady Vols dominated from there.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball picked up a top-10 win by beating Northwestern on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida, 6-0.

The 12th-ranked Lady Vols took the lead after the first pitch against No. 7 Northwestern. Centerfielder Kiki Milloy launched a home run on the game's first pitch to give UT a 1-0 lead.

That score remained the score until the fourth inning. That's when Lady Vols right fielder Taylor Parnell hit her first career home run to put her team up 2-0.

Shortstop McKenzie Donihoo padded the runs with a double, bringing in three Lady Vols after an error for a 5-0 lead.

Tennessee ace Ashley Rogers pitched all seven innings without giving up a run. She had 13 strikeouts, allowed seven hits and one walk.

The Lady Vols play Sacramento State next at a neutral site in Mexico on Feb. 16.

Tennessee is 3-0 to start the season.