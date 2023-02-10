Program-record four Vols land on Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee pitchers Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam join Maui Ahuna on the 55-man list. The award is given annually to the nation's top amateur player.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program-record four Tennessee baseball players have been named to the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced on Friday. The award is given annually to the top amateur baseball player in the nation.

Pitchers Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam were selected to the 55-player list, along with shortstop transfer Maui Ahuna.

Tennessee has had at least one player named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watchlist for four seasons in a row, and the Vols have had 13 players land on the award watchlist in program history.