No. 16 Tennessee baseball sweeps Georgia Southern in opening series

The Vols defeated Georgia Southern Sunday, 14-0, to win game three of the series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The 16th ranked Tennessee Baseball team started the 2022 season in the win column.

The Vols hosted Georgia Southern this weekend in a three-game series, and swept the Eagles.

Tennessee won Sunday's finale, 14-0.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Drew Beam earned the start on Sunday.

Beam went three innings pitched, striking out one batter and giving up no runs. Camden Sewell, Kirby Connell, Ben Joyce, Will Mabry and Jake Fitzbibbons also saw action on the mound.

Joyce opened his Tennessee career throwing a 100-mph fast ball.

Tennessee's defense held Georgia Southern to just three runs in the series, including two shut-outs.

On the offensive end, the Vols combined for 33 runs in the series and six home-runs including a Drew Gibert grand slam on Saturday.

Tennessee set an opening-day attendance record 4,335 fans at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Friday. The previous opening-day record was 2,812 on February 17th, 2012.

Freshman Chase Burns put on a show Friday night, throwing five innings, giving up no runs and totaling five strikeouts.

Sophomore Chase Dollander continued the momentum Saturday as the starting pitcher. He totaled 11 strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.