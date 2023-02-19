No. 2 Tennessee baseball blanks UC San Diego for first win of the season

The Vols closed out the MLB Desert Invitational with a 7-0 win over UCSD to get into the win column for the first time this season.

MESA, Ariz. — No. 2 Tennessee baseball finally broke into the win column with a 7-0 victory against UC San Diego at Sloan Park in Mesa Ariz. on the final day of the MLB Desert Invitational on Sunday.

Sophomore pitcher Drew Beam made his first start of the season in a stellar six-inning effort. Beam struck out six batters and allowed three hits, and played the largest role in a combined shutout from Tennessee. Six pitchers combined to blank UCSD and hold the team to six hits in total.

Tennessee provided its pitching staff with much more run support in Sunday's win. The Vols' seven-run effort was nearly double the previous two games combined, with Blake Burke and Christian Moore each smashing their first home runs of the season.

UT returns to Knoxville for its home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against Alabama A&M. First pitch for that game is set for 4:30 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.