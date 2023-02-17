Tennessee baseball shortstop transfer Maui Ahuna ineligible to start season

The Vols announced Ahuna and the team were still awaiting eligibility clearance ahead of Friday's opener against Arizona.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball shortstop transfer Maui Ahuna will be ineligible to start the season as the team awaits his eligibility clearance, Tennessee announced on Friday ahead of the Vols' season opener against Arizona.

Ahuna transferred to Tennessee from Kansas in June of 2022 after playing two seasons with the Jayhawks. D1 Baseball has the junior ranked as a top prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft class.

The Hawaii native has garnered several preseason accolades, including multiple Preseason All-America selections and a spot on the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.

Last season, Ahuna had a batting average of .396, 48 RBIs, 8 home runs, an on-base percentage of .479, and a slugging percentage of .634.