Free Fishing Day is still happening, just with no public events by TWRA

The popular events usually draw crowds to fish without a license in Tennessee public waters.

TWRA is canceling the usual Free Fishing Day events this year but anyone can still fish for free on that day.

Every year, TWRA sets aside one day for people to fish in Tennessee's public waters without a license. There are usually a number of fun events to draw people out on that day to encourage the love of the sport.

This year, the date is Saturday, June 6, and while TWRA Spokesperson Matt Cameron says the events won't be happening, people can still fish without a license that day.

Plus, TWRA is extending the fun for kids 15 and under. They can fish free the entire week, beginning on June 6 through Friday, June 12.