Free Fishing Day set for Saturday, June 6

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Fish for free on Saturday in Tennessee -- but do it safely.

That's the message from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which Monday announced the annual Free Fishing Day will be held Saturday, June 6 on state waters.

Everyone is welcome to fish for free that day without a fishing license.

But because we're living in unusual times -- thanks to COVID-19 -- participants are advised to use their common sense and practice safe distancing while out and about.

All typical TWRA-hosted fishing events will be canceled for the day, but the free fishing will go on, according to TWRA.

If you're a child, there's an added bonus. Children ages 15 and younger can fish for free without a license from Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, according to TWRA.

“We regret that our personnel will not be able to attend or host the fishing events that we all enjoy, but safety is our top priority” Frank Fiss, TWRA Fisheries chief, said in a statement released Monday. “Despite this, we have continued the stocking process and hope families can go and enjoy the day.”

TWRA stocks several thousand pounds of catfish for Free Fishing Day.