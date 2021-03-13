"Poo-tee-weet" | Warmer weather means more birdwatching opportunities in East Tennessee

Visit Knoxville released a guide to help people get started with birdwatching in the area, teaching them how to spot common birds and where to go to find them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Warmer weather has been moving into East Tennessee, bringing people outside to venture into nearby parks and explore the region. It's also brought out some winged friends.

However, many people in the area may not know how to tell the difference between a finch, a cardinal and a belted kingfisher. That's why Visit Knoxville released a guide to help people get started with birdwatching and understand the environment around them better.

It links to guides from officials sources, such as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The guides help people identify common birds in the state, and the National Audubon Society offers a database people can search through to help them identify birds.

People who want to learn more about winged friends around East Tennessee can also connect with the Knoxville Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society. They can also learn more through the Audubon Society, or with Birdingpal Tennessee.

Birdwatching organizations also help people connect with others that share the interest, possibly leading to new friendships.

The area has numerous spots people can travel to, where they can find both fresh air and tons of bird species. Officials said that Frozen Head State Park, just an hour northwest of Knoxville, offers 50 miles of hiking paths people can explore while spotting different birds.

East Tennessee also offers birdwatchers Seven Islands State Birding Park, which has been ranked as one of East Tennessee's hotspots by the Audubon Society.