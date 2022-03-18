Saturday marks first annual Rugby Irish Road Bowling Tournament

Winners will be determined by whoever takes the least number of throws to complete a course in the historic town of Rugby.

RUGBY, Tenn. — The weekend after St. Patrick's is usually filled with all kinds of unique celebrations, and historic Rugby is no different. This year, they are hosting the first annual Rugby Irish Road Bowling Tournament.

The sport involves throwing a 28-ounce cannonball down a coarse, laid out through the town. The person or team who takes the least amount of throws to complete the course wins the competition. It is around a mile long, according to organizers, with twists and turns.

Tickets to compete are $15 per person, and participants can compete in teams of up to four. When cannonballs come to a stop, they will be marked on the road for the next person to throw. The route starts at the Clear Fork Area Volunteer Fire Department and winds along Rugby Parkway to the finish line at the Harrow Road Canteen.

The Morgan County Tourism Alliance is sponsoring the tournament, according to organizers. There will also be t-shirts, cups and wrist bands available for purchase as part of a "tournament kit."

Registration to compete starts at 11 a.m. and the competition will officially start rolling at 12 p.m. Anyone who wants to register on Saturday will need to stop by Visitor Centre 9.