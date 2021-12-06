Tennessee State Parks seeking public input on replacement for Norris Dam State Park pool

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — Tennessee State Park officials are seeking visitor input for future renovations at Norris Dam State Park.
The public will be able to give their recommendations at a Dec. 16 meeting for an alternative, year-round outdoor recreational operation in replacement of the pool at Norris Dam State Park.
The Tennessee State Parks has allocated $400,000 for the renovations.
The swimming pool was closed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 complications. Park officials have since announced the the swimming pool will not reopen.
“The swimming pool at Norris Dam State Park requires major maintenance upgrades while usage continues to decline. We believe it is unfair to Tennessee taxpayers for the state to continue to invest in the swimming pool with rising costs and declining use,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “Fortunately, the Tennessee General Assembly has been very supportive of the parks in recent years, which has allowed us to allocate funding for options that are more fiscally responsible to taxpayers and that visitors can enjoy year-round. We first want to hear from visitors of the park about what they would prefer and use.”
The meeting on Dec. 16 will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the Tea Room at the park at 125 Village Green Circle in Rocky Top.