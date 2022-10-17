Quite The Treat: Smokey X was finally able to see UT beat Bama before he heads into retirement

Saturday's win marked a significant occasion for Smokey X, as he will be able to retire with at least one win against Bama in his career.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday night marked a historic win -- not just for the University of Tennessee football team, but for Rocky Top's beloved mascot, Smokey X.

After nine years on the job, Smokey X was finally able to join his predecessors in witnessing the Vols beat rival Alabama.

This win marked a significant moment for Smokey, as he will be retiring from his role by the end of the season. Tennessee gave him a great win before his departure.

"Before his retirement, he got to see one of the best games," Michael Smith said, a junior at UT who attended Saturday's game. "He deserved it, it will be remembered."

Born in 2012, Smokey X made his first debut with UT in the fall of 2013. Smokey was also present when the Bluetick Coonhound became the official dog breed of Tennessee.

"Seeing him out there in the field, it’s such a cool mascot," Smith said. "He represents Tennessee, it's a Coonhound, a hunting dog, I love him. It’s awesome."

Statues and images of the different generations of Smokey can be found all throughout campus. His presence at games raises spirits for Volunteer fans.

"Watching him run in that field is the best thing ever, I can’t even describe it," Smith added.

When Smokey is not at Neyland Stadium running the end zones after a touchdown, he is at home with the Hudson family in North Knoxville.