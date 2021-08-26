Remainder of Smokies' road series with Lookouts scrubbed for COVID-19 testing, tracing

The team chose Thursday afternoon to cancel the rest of the series in Chattanooga.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Double AA Tennessee Smokies' remaining road series with Chattanooga has been canceled to allow for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, the ballclub announced Thursday night.

The Sevier County-based team was supposed to play the Lookouts Thursday through Sunday, affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds club. They already had played games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Smokies General Manager Tim Volk told WBIR the decision was made Thursday night to scrub the rest of the series.

UPDATE: The remaining games in our series vs. the Tennessee Smokies, through August 29, have been canceled.



— Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) August 26, 2021

"This does not affect the remainder of our season, just the current road trip," Volk said in an email.