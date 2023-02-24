'I think so': Rick Barnes expects Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips will return for Vols against South Carolina

The two starters have missed the last three games following injuries. James sprained his ankle against Vanderbilt and has missed four games since. Phillips was hut against Missouri, did not play the second half and has missed three games since.

"Yeah I think so, how much we don't know, I think that will be a game-time decision," Barnes said in response to if they will play against South Carolina. "They both were with us in practice yesterday and will both be out there. I know our team admires them for trying to push through and they've got injuries, but they want to help their team win. There's no doubt about that."