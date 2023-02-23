Vols baseball breaks program's single-inning record for runs scored

The Vols scored 15 runs in the fifth inning against Alabama A&M on the way to a 23-1 win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball scored, scored and scored some more in the fifth inning against Alabama A&M on Wednesday on their way to a 23-1 win at Lindsey-Nelson Stadium.

The Vols broke the program's single-inning record for runs scored with 15 en route to a rout. UT was up 6-1 heading into the fifth inning. The fireworks got started when Charlie Taylor launched a three-run home run and then runs piled on from there from base hits and throwing errors from the Bulldogs.

Tennessee was able to mercy rule Alabama A&M for the second straight night thanks to the runs outburst. They won 10-0 on Tuesday.

B5 | Call him Charlie Tater.



Chuck with his first career home run, a three-run blast to left and the Vols go up 9-0!!#GBO // #OTH // #BeatAAMU pic.twitter.com/JDF4yerwJI — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) February 22, 2023