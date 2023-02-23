Vols baseball breaks program's single-inning record for runs scored

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball scored, scored and scored some more in the fifth inning against Alabama A&M on Wednesday on their way to a 23-1 win at Lindsey-Nelson Stadium.
The Vols broke the program's single-inning record for runs scored with 15 en route to a rout. UT was up 6-1 heading into the fifth inning. The fireworks got started when Charlie Taylor launched a three-run home run and then runs piled on from there from base hits and throwing errors from the Bulldogs.
Tennessee was able to mercy rule Alabama A&M for the second straight night thanks to the runs outburst. They won 10-0 on Tuesday.
Tennessee plays Dayton this weekend for a three-game series starting on Friday at home. Friday's contest starts at 4:30 p.m.