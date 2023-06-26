x
SEC announces 2023-2024 Men's Basketball Conference opponents

Among UT's home schedule for the 2023-2024 season includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference released each school's conference for the upcoming 2023-2024 men's basketball season.

Tennessee Athletics said as part of the 18-game league schedule, Tennessee's home slate features games against Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The Vols have scheduled conference road trips at Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

In addition to its three permanent home-and-home opponents—Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt—Tennessee will also play home-and-home series against Alabama and Texas A&M during the 2023-24 season.

Tennessee Athletics said more information on the men's basketball season schedule will be released at a later date.

Fans interested in checking out season tickets for the 2023-2024 basketball season can visit here.

