Tennessee's Julian Phillips drafted 35th overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee small forward Julian Phillips has been drafted in the second round with the 35th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

He played in 32 games, missing four games due to a hip injury, and started in 25 games in his first year on Rocky Top. In his freshman season, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The forward was invited to the NBA Draft Combine that takes place from May 16 through May 18.

Phillips entered the transfer portal on May 10 but ultimately decided to stay in the NBA Draft pool at the end of the month.