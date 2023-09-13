SEC schedule released for Tennessee Baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball's 2024 SEC schedule has been released.
The biggest matchup is the Vols hosting the defending national champions, LSU, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium from April 12-14. The Tigers eliminated Tennessee in the College World Series on their way to winning the national title,
Tennessee will play national runner-ups Florida on the road May 3-5. They play at Vanderbilt from May 10-12. The Vols open up SEC play on the road against Alabama and play their first SEC home games against Ole Miss.
UT is coming off their second College World Series appearance in the last three years and won their first game in Omaha since 2001 by beating Stanford.
The full schedule for SEC play is listed below
- March 15-17: at Alabama
- March 22-24: OLE MISS
- March 29-31: GEORGIA
- April 5-7: at Auburn
- April 12-14: LSU
- April 19-21: at Kentucky
- April 26-28: MISSOURI
- May 3-5: at Florida
- May 10-12: at Vanderbilt
- May 16-18: SOUTH CAROLINA
- May 21-26: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)
Tennessee has scheduled two games for its fall schedule. They will play Virginia Tech on Oct. 22 at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tenn. A start time has yet to be set for the game. On Nov. 5, the Vols will play Samford at First Horizon Park, which is the home of the Nashville Sounds. That game will start at 2 p.m.