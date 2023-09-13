SEC schedule released for Tennessee Baseball

Tennessee will host defending national champions LSU from April 12-14 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball's 2024 SEC schedule has been released.

The biggest matchup is the Vols hosting the defending national champions, LSU, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium from April 12-14. The Tigers eliminated Tennessee in the College World Series on their way to winning the national title,

Tennessee will play national runner-ups Florida on the road May 3-5. They play at Vanderbilt from May 10-12. The Vols open up SEC play on the road against Alabama and play their first SEC home games against Ole Miss.

UT is coming off their second College World Series appearance in the last three years and won their first game in Omaha since 2001 by beating Stanford.

The full schedule for SEC play is listed below

March 15-17: at Alabama

March 22-24: OLE MISS

March 29-31: GEORGIA

April 5-7: at Auburn

April 12-14: LSU

April 19-21: at Kentucky

April 26-28: MISSOURI

May 3-5: at Florida

May 10-12: at Vanderbilt

May 16-18: SOUTH CAROLINA

May 21-26: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)