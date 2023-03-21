Spring practices begin for Tennessee football

The Vols started spring practices ahead of the Orange and White game on April 15.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football began spring practices on Monday morning, beginning preparations for the 2023 season.

The marks the third spring session for the Vols under head coach Josh Heupel, who led the team to an 11-2 record last season and a trip to the Orange Bowl.

He said the first practice was a great day as they begin preparations for the 2023 season. The head coach said there is a difference in depth at every position and the new guys they've added have plenty of length and athleticism.

"Everybody that steps foot on this campus from day one better have the mentality and approach that, 'I'm going to be competing to be the starter right now here today,'" Heupel said. "Anything less than that you're going to be cheating yourself, cheating the program and cheating the opportunity when it comes."

Heupel pointed out that Joe Milton has become more of a vocal leader this season as prior leaders are no longer on the team. He also noted quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been phenomenal since he came onto campus before Orange Bowl preparations and has been very coachable.

Tennessee will host its Orange and White game on April 15 inside Neyland Stadium at 2 p.m. There was no traditional spring game last season as there were renovations being made to the football team’s home.