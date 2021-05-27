Survive and Advance: Tennessee bats erupt in win against Mississippi State

Tennessee will play the loser of No. 6 seed Florida vs. No. 10 seed Alabama at 4:00 p.m. on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Against Alabama, the Tennessee offense struggled, scoring just two runs in eleven innings. Against No. 3 seed Mississippi State, the No. 2 seed Vols had no such problem. Tennessee erupted for four runs in the second inning to take the lead and kept its foot on the gas for the rest of the game, run ruling the Bulldogs in eight innings, 12-2 the final score.

It's the first SEC Tournament win for Tennessee baseball since 2007.

Pete Derkay got the scoring started with a three-run homer in the bottom of the second. Liam Spence singled to center field to bring home Connor Pavolony to give Tennessee a 4-0 lead going into the third.

Jordan Beck added a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the fourth.

Tennessee Ace Chad Dallas had a solid outing against MSU, pitching 6.2 innings, giving up just one run. He picked up his tenth win this season.

