Tennessee baseball to play Alabama to start SEC Tournament play

The Crimson Tide beat South Carolina in round one Tuesday, earning Wednesday's matchup with the Vols.

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee now has its first opponent for the SEC tournament. The Vols play Alabama in the second round on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on SEC Network.

The Crimson Tide beat South Carolina in Tuesday's first round game, 9-3. Alabama scored six of its runs in the third inning.

The Vols won their regular season series against Alabama in early April. After losing game one, Tennessee beat the Crimson Tide in game two, 8-4, and in game three, 9-8.