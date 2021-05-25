Tennessee baseball to play Alabama to start SEC Tournament play

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee now has its first opponent for the SEC tournament. The Vols play Alabama in the second round on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on SEC Network.
The Crimson Tide beat South Carolina in Tuesday's first round game, 9-3. Alabama scored six of its runs in the third inning.
The Vols won their regular season series against Alabama in early April. After losing game one, Tennessee beat the Crimson Tide in game two, 8-4, and in game three, 9-8.
Tennessee is 25-25 in SEC Tournament play. The program has struggled in the tournament's current site of Hoover, Alabama, posting a 4-14 record there. The last postseason victory in Hoover came in 2007.