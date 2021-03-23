Tennessee assistant Kim English hired at George Mason

"I'm excited to get to know our former players, athletic staff, faculty, alumni and all of Mason Nation," English said in the official press release. "I also am delighted for everyone to meet my two daughters, Celine and Ari, my parents and the rest of my family just up the road in Baltimore. I'm especially looking forward to meeting and forming bonds with our current and incoming student-athletes. I can't wait to get on the court with you and get started. The work has already begun to assert George Mason Basketball's rightful place in the national landscape, consistently competing for Atlantic 10 Championships and securing bids into the NCAA Tournament."