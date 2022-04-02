Tennessee baseball clinches first series against Vanderbilt since 2016

The top-ranked Vols took down their in-state rival on Saturday night. The victory also marked the first road series win against the Commodores since 2009.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The legend of "Mike Honcho", also known as Jordan Beck, lived on as Tennessee baseball took care of Vanderbilt in a 5-2 win on Saturday night in Nashville.

Beck hit an RBI double in the first inning to give Tennessee a 1-0 lead.

Like Friday, game two had its share of wacky plays. Tennessee's second run of the game came by way of a mishandled strike three in the dirt that allowed Drew Gilbert to come through for a 3-0 Tennessee lead.

Senior infielder Trey Lipscomb shouldered much of the run-scoring responsibility for the Vols. Lipscomb drove in three runs courtesy of a ground-rule double and a two-run homer in Tennessee's win.

Vanderbilt tried to get back in the game with a pair of seventh-inning home runs, but the Commodores couldn't complete the rally.

The Vols clinched their first series win against Vanderbilt since 2016. It was also the first time UT won a road series against the Commodores since 2009.

The team has now started SEC play 8-0, which is tied for a program record set back in 1966.