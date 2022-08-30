x
Tennessee baseball schedules fall scrimmages against Wake Forest and Memphis

The Vols will play Wake Forest at home and Memphis on the road.
Credit: AP
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello watches the action during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Notre Dame Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Randy Sartin)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball has scheduled two fall scrimmages.

On Oct. 9 they will host Wake Forest inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. On Nov. 6, the Vols will travel to Memphis to take on the Tigers.

Tennessee is coming off a 57-9 season and an appearance in the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Vols won the SEC regular season and tournament titles along the way.

While the Vols have lost talented players such as Jordan Beck, Dew Gibert, Blade Tidwell, Jorel Ortega, Trey Lipscomb, Evan Russell, Luc Lipcius and Ben Joyce — the team has reloaded with transfers and returns a couple of key pieces like their starting pitchers Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam.

