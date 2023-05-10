Tennessee football checkering out Neyland Stadium for Texas A&M game

The Vols' last Checker Neyland game was last season in a win against Florida.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has announced they want fans to checker out Neyland Stadium in orange and white when Texas A&M comes to town on Oct. 14.

The sold-out game could potentially be a top-25 matchup as the Associated Press Poll ranks UT at No. 22 and Texas A&M is receiving votes. The Vols are on a bye week while the Aggies will play No. 11 Alabama this weekend.

The last Checker Neyland game was last season when Tennessee beat Florida 38-33 at home.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. This will be the sixth time in program history Tennessee will checker out the stadium.

To find out if your seat section is orange or white, go to CheckerNeyland.com and enter your section/row/seat number as it appears on your digital ticket.