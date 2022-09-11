Tennessee football jumps to No. 15 in latest AP Top 25 poll

The Vols rise nine spots following their victory against then-ranked Pittsburgh on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has jumped to number 15 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll following its overtime win against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Vols defeated the then-17th-ranked Panthers 34-27 on the road to begin the season 2-0. Tennessee rose nine spots after entering the AP Top 25 at number 24 a week ago. Pittsburgh fell to the 23rd spot in the latest poll.

Tennessee will return home to face Akron on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Its next opponent will be Florida in its first SEC contest the following Saturday. The Gators fell to number 18 in the AP Top 25 after coming in as the ninth-ranked team a week ago.