Lady Vols cap off regular season with 83-63 win over Kentucky

Tennessee earned its 13th SEC win of the year, which marks its highest total since the 2014-15 season.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics
Lady Vols take down Kentucky to close regular season with a win

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee women's basketball closed out the regular season with a resounding victory against Kentucky on Sunday afternoon at the Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Lady Vols held the lead for 39:44 of play and were led by Rickea Jackson's 21-point outing to top the Wildcats, 83-63.

Tennessee captured its 13th SEC win of the season, which is the Lady Vols' highest conference win total since the 2014-15 season when UT went 15-1 in SEC play.

The Lady Vols will head into the conference tournament with the third seed in the SEC, which means the team has earned a double-bye in the tournament. Tennessee will advance straight to the quarterfinals on Friday, March 3.

