LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee women's basketball closed out the regular season with a resounding victory against Kentucky on Sunday afternoon at the Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Lady Vols held the lead for 39:44 of play and were led by Rickea Jackson's 21-point outing to top the Wildcats, 83-63.

Tennessee captured its 13th SEC win of the season, which is the Lady Vols' highest conference win total since the 2014-15 season when UT went 15-1 in SEC play.