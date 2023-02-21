Tennessee softball legend Monica Abbott announces retirement

Abbott threw 23 no-hitters and six perfect games in her UT career and was named 2007 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball legend and Olympic softball player Monica Abbott announced her retirement from the sport on Tuesday afternoon. Abbott was named the 2007 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and holds nearly every Tennessee pitching record in program history.

"It was my greatest honor and joy to be able to step on the mound and pitch for you all," Abbot said in her announcement. "I cannot wait to go on this next journey in this next chapter from the other side of the white lines."

Abbott finished her collegiate career (2003-07) with 23 no-hitters and six perfect games as she led the Lady Vols to three consecutive Women's College World Series Appearances and a runner-up finish in 2007.

She still holds NCAA career records with 189 wins, 2,440 strikeouts, 112 shutouts, 253 appearances and 1,440 innings pitched. Abbott is also the NCAA single-season leader in strikeouts with 724 in 2007.

In the UT record book, Abbott holds the single-season top two spots in ERA, appearances, starts, wins, complete games, shutouts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Abbott's No. 7 jersey was retired by Tennessee on March 23, 2007.