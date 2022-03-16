Tennessee's Olivier Nkamhoua grew up playing basketball against Longwood's Jesper Granlund in Finland

Nkamhoua won't get to play when Tennessee and Longwood arrive in the NCAA Tournament. But, he will get to see his friend who he grew up with.

INDIANAPOLIS — When Tennessee and Longwood play on Thursday, two people will reconnect after becoming friends across the world.

Vols' forward Olivier Nkamhoua and Lancers' forward Jesper Granlund met when they were 15 years old through basketball in their hometown of Helsinki, Finland.

Granlund told WBIR the two never played on the same team, but did play against each other. Sometimes they'd be matched up against each other on the court.

"He was always more physical than me so he did well in the paint," Granlund said with a smile. "I did well around the three-point line though."

He said it was obvious to see how athletic Nkamhoua was from a young age. Granlund said he was doing windmill dunks before everyone else, soaring high for dunks.

The two texted each other on Selection Sunday when they saw they'd be matched up against one another in the Round of 64. There was no trash talking.

Granlund said he was saddened to hear when Nkamhoua went down with an ankle injury that required surgery, forcing him to miss this game. However, He said the two will meet up after the game and take a picture.