UT finishes investigation into football rules violations, will not impose bowl ban

The Vols fired former coach Jeremy Pruitt and two assistant coaches, as well as several staffers, over alleged football recruiting violations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said Thursday that it completed its investigation into alleged football recruiting violations and would not impose a postseason bowl ban on itself.

In January the university fired Jeremy Pruitt, two assistant coaches and several staffers after an investigation into recruiting violations. Officials said that Pruitt was fired from his position as head coach for failing to promptly report recruiting violations committed by nine employees under his leadership.

Because the university fired him with cause, Pruitt did not receive the more-than-$12-million buyout built into his contract. UT also said in July said it had spent at least $665,000 in legal and consulting fees to conduct an internal investigation into the football program's recruiting violations.

Including the costs of July and August, the university spent at least $852,013 on the investigation.

In a statement released by the university on Thursday, they said that they will focus on rebuilding their football program and supporting student-athletes. They also said that NCAA bylaws prevent them from sharing details of the investigation.

The statement can be read in full below:

The university has completed its investigation of rules violations within the football program. We are moving forward with our focus on rebuilding our football program and supporting student-athletes. We will now work to finalize a fair and efficient resolution through the applicable process while navigating a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics that includes transformative change for the NCAA, the Alston decision and significant new name, image and likeness rights for our student-athletes. We will hold ourselves accountable considering the nature of the violations, our prompt investigation and corrective personnel actions, the new recruiting environment and other factors. In the interest of protecting the rights of innocent student-athletes, the university will not impose a postseason bowl ban. NCAA bylaws prevent us from sharing details of the investigation at this time, but we do commit to providing that information when we are able. We appreciate the patience and support of our fans during this process.



An attorney representing Pruitt also sent a letter to the university demanding a financial settlement by October 29. The letter was dated October 7 and was sent to the Office of the General Counsel, requesting an informal settlement.

If none was provided, the letter said attorneys would file a public lawsuit revealing details of the NCAA violations. In the letter, they said that the violations would "invariably embarrass UT" and be a "no-win situation."

UT responded by declining to participate in "any formal or informal" settlement negotiations, saying it would mount a "vigorous defense" should Pruitt sue.

WBIR has not learned of any lawsuit filed by Pruitt as of Nov. 4.

According to the WBIR Sports team, UT is expected to administer some of its own penalties as a result of the alleged violations, such as scholarship reductions or reduced official visits. They also said that officials in Tennessee Athletics pushed against self-imposing a bowl ban.