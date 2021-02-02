VFL Anosike-Chima's fight for her twin sons, after being told to terminate one

Doctors told Nicki Anosike-Chima that she needed to terminate one of her sons for the other to live. She never considered that to be an option.

POWELL, Tenn. — Nicki Anosike-Chima and her husband, Uzochukwu Chidinma Chima, stood in the back of a soon-to-open restaurant in coordinating white and brown outfits. They were trying to set their twin sons, Cheluchi and Chiemezie, in their carriers for our interview. After a minute, they decide to each hold a boy. Cheluchi protested and began to cry--and continued to do so for 24 minutes.

"He's actually, usually quiet," Nicki said while laughing. "So, I'm confused. I know he's also hungry right now. He doesn't play about his food."

Nicki does not play about her babies. During a routine ultrasound, doctors noticed some complications with Cheluchi. They told Nicki that she may have to terminate him, so Chiemezie could have a greater chance at surviving.

"I never thought that was an option. I wanted both of my boys," she said.

She moved her case to the gynecological practice at Fort Sanders and was admitted into Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center the same day. That was March 24. Nicki stayed there until after delivery, on June 5.

The twins both had medical issues at birth. Cheluchi was under three pounds and Chiemezie had two pounds of fluid in his lungs.

Meanwhile, Uzochukwu Chidinma is in his home country of Nigeria. Multiple delays with immigration paperwork kept him out of the United States until June 11.

"I really wasn't together," Nicki said with tearful eyes. "I think any mom who is told they're going to lose a child is not going to be together."