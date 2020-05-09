VFL Josh Dobbs cut from Jacksonville Jaguars; VFL Jauan Jennings cut from 49ers

Two former Vols players did not make the cut on national teams Saturday after the teams released their 53-man rosters.
Former Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs did not appear on the roster for the Jacksonville Jaguars after they made a post on their Twitter account showing who would play for the next season. He was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 draft before he was traded to the Jaguars in 2019.
Jauan Jennings, former wide receiver for the Vols, also did not make the cut. He was drafted into the San Francisco 49ers in April 2020 but was waived Saturday.
"Didn’t make the 53, but as usual gave it my all," Jennings said in a post on his Instagram account.
The NFL announced that it is testing every player for COVID-19 as football season approaches and will use technology to track players as they approach others, to make possible contact tracing easier.