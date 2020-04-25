Jauan Jennings did great things in the orange and white. This year, he will rock the red and gold with the 49ers. The team drafted the wide receiver in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

Jennings caught 59 passes for 969 yards and 8 touchdowns for Tennessee in the 2019 season, leading the Vols in each category. He also led the nation in broken tackles.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native finished his collegiate career with 2,153 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He also scored one rushing touchdown.

