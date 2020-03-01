KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Did y'all see that game?

Thousands of Vol fans did, from every corner of the country.

Orange was easy to find out and about as Tennessee took on Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

"It’s just awesome being around all the orange, it’s your same team,” Darius Turner said.

He drove from West Tennessee to watch the game with friends in Knoxville.

There’s plenty of orange on Rocky Top, but a lot of the country was orange on Thursday night, too.

RELATED: Tennessee defeats Indiana 23-22 in wild finish to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

10News reached out to UT Alumni groups across the U.S. to see how they were watching the game.

Fans were at bars singing Rocky Top in Chicago, San Diego and Atlanta.

Chicago Chapter of the UT Alumni Association

Valerie Katherine Palm

Alumni hosted watch parties in Dallas, Columbia and Raleigh.

VFLs were dancing in Memphis, and cheering hard everywhere, including here at home.

This bowl game is a family affair at Fieldhouse Social near UT's campus.

Tyler Ferguson brought his young kids Harper and Charlie to watch the game.

RELATED: Not a normal game: Tennessee and the 1957 Gator Bowl

"Just being able to watch it on TV, get these two little ones into it as well,” said Ferguson.

10News asked the kids if they like watching football with their dad.

"Yes," said Charlie.

“Nooooo," said Harper.

Atlanta Chapter of the UT Alumni Association

Jimmie McKinley

Lifelong fans are loving that the Vols are in a bowl game

Some are looking toward a future championship.

“I just cant wait til one year Alabama isn’t good, and we are honestly like good enough to where we could actually beat them," said 12-year-old Aiden Gomez.

RELATED: Learning about Indiana from our own Hoosier

Win or lose to anyone, Vol fans have shown they’re in it for the long haul.

“I think loyalty counts more than bandwagon," said VFL Cole Brown. "Because I can always say I'm a fan of the vols when they win, but I think it’s bigger to say you’re a fan of the vols when they lose, too."