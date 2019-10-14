KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee and South Carolina will kick off at 4 p.m. on October 26 at Neyland Stadium. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks are coming off a huge upset win over no. 3 Georgia and will host no. 9 Florida before visiting Knoxville.

The Vols earned their first SEC win of the season over Mississippi State on Saturday and will travel to no. 1 Alabama before hosting the Gamecocks.

South Carolina has won three straight games over Tennessee and head coach Will Muschamp is 7-0 against the Vols as a head coach. UT has never lost four straight games to the Gamecocks and leads the all-time series with a 25-10-2 record.

The two programs have met every year since South Carolina joined the SEC in 1992 and the Gamecocks are 3-16 all-time in Knoxville.

The Vols are 2-4 and 1-2 in the SEC halfway through the season. Tennessee will need to win four of its final six games to become bowl eligible in Jeremy Pruitt's second season as head coach. UT went 5-7 in year one under Pruitt.

South Carolina is 3-3 and 2-2 in the SEC in year four under Muschamp. Starting quarterback Jake Bentley injured his foot in the season opener and is out for the season. Freshman Ryan Hilinski took over at QB. He left the win over Georgia with a sprained knee but is expected to play against Florida.

The Gamecocks have made a bowl game in every season under Muschamp and went 9-4 in 2017 before finishing with a 7-6 record last year.